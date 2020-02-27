Gabrielle Stewart

Our beautiful principessa, Gabrielle Antoinette Stewart, age 28, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Gabrielle, affectionately known as Gabby, was born on January 22, 1992. She had a vibrant and energetic personality and loved to laugh with those around her. Her passion for creative writing and art was expressed through her many beautiful tattoos and poetry. As an avid reader, she loved astrology and Buddhism. Gabby had a huge heart and cared for everyone she encountered. Gabby enjoyed cooking and often made meals for family and friends. She adored shopping and wasn’t afraid to make a statement through her style choices. Her favorite pastime was being home with her family and dog, Gigi, taking long baths or soaking in the hot tub. Gabrielle was a truly unique soul and no words can express how much she will be missed by those that loved her. The family takes comfort in knowing that she is with her father in Heaven.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Stewart; grandfather, Edward Wiersgalla; grandfather, Raqib H. Rippy; and grandmother, Siddiqah Blakemore. Gabrielle is survived by her mother, Christina Wiersgalla (Adolph Schildknecht); sister, Alyssia Magnuson (Blake); brother, Andre Stewart; sister, Elleana Stewart; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire, with a remembrance ceremony from 7pm to 8pm. A private burial is to follow for immediate family where Gabrielle will be laid to rest alongside of her papa in Calvary Cemetery, Town of Washington.
