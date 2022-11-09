Gabryelle F. “Gabby” Eliason, 14, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, November 4, 2022 after a brief illness.
She was born November 12, 2007, in Eau Claire. She attended Stillson Elementary School, Chippewa Falls Middle School, and was currently a student at Chi-Hi.
Gabby played softball, starting with t-ball at age 5, loved animals, watching movies, and baking. She had the most infectious smile and a contagious giggle, along with a great sense of humor. Spending time with family was important to Gabby. No matter where the destination was, she loved just being there for the ride and wanted to go with. She enjoyed many new outdoor adventures such as camping, fishing, sailing, swimming, and more. She would take her dog, Brutus for a walk every day and was excited for her new dog, Dexter. Cooking had become one of many new interests as she was beginning to grow and figure out who she was, she even rearranged her schedule so she could include a cooking class. When Gabby was with her mom she enjoyed trips to the movie theater and making crafts and jewelry.
Gabby loved life and brought joy and light into the lives of others.
Gabby is survived by her father and second mom, Corey Eliason and Sherri Martinek of Chippewa Falls; mother, Stephanie Ives of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Sheyanne Eliason (Kevin Horstman) of Winneconne, WI and Hannah Eliason (Devin Ducommun) of Chippewa Falls; brother, Wesley Eliason of Chippewa Falls; step-siblings, Rodney Craker (Lindsay Jerry) of Eau Claire, Robert (Heather) Craker of Eau Claire, Lacey Craker (Eric Lund) of Chippewa Falls, and Shauna (Mike) Anderl of Chippewa Falls; grandmothers, Susan Eliason of Humbird, WI and Jeanette Ives of Green Bay, WI; special cousins with whom she had a very special bond, Alysia Brantner of Chippewa Falls, Austin Lund of Chippewa Falls, and Dawson Craker of Eau Claire; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death and lifted up to heaven with open arms by both of her loving grandfathers; Art Eliason, with whom she is now reunited, and Gary Ives, whom she had yet to meet, and also her mother’s fiancé, Neil Roberts.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 11 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery in the Village of Lake Hallie, followed by a celebration of Gabby’s life from 1-5 p.m. Friday at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, November 10 at Pederson Volker, and will also begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.