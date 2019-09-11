Gage Laper

Gage D. Laper, 20 of Hudson passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 in North Dakota.
Gage was born to Jason and Tiffany (Mayer) Laper on June 29, 1999 in Eau Claire. He had a great love for music and nature. Gage was sunshine in the shape of a human. He enjoyed all the time spent with family and friends. Gage was a great soul and met every hateful thing in this world with positivity.
Gage is survived by his parents Jason and Tiffany; siblings Hailey Laper and Kardal Hart; grandparents: Dale and Corinne Mayer and Dan and Lori Laper; great-grandparents: Marlas and Clarence Hazen, Shirley Meier, and Betty Laper; aunts and uncles: Joe Mayer, Tara (Mike) Crawford, Dave (Maranda) Mack, September (Bruce) Podoll; and cousins: Brittni (Marcus) Diedrich, Krista Peterson, Lucas, Beau, and Drake Mayer, Cassie Mack, Alyssa Walker, Cody Mack, Melanie and Mason Siegert, Mikey, Jenn, Brennen, and James Crawford. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Gage was preceded in death by his grandmother September Adler, great-grandfathers Roger Laper and Duane Meier, aunt Amber Mayer, and great-aunt Lori Laper.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.