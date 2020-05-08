Gail Alfred Zillmer, age 94 of Altoona, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at home with his family by his side.
Gail was born on September 22, 1925 in Fairchild, WI. He was the seventh of ten children born to Herman and Maude Zillmer. Gail served in the United States Army during the Korean War from September 1950 until his honorable discharge in July, 1952. He married June Bowen in Columbus, Georgia on July 8, 1951. Gail loved his country, his family, his truck and his schnauzer dogs.
He is survived by his wife June of 68 years; children: Steve (Becky), Debra Hundt, Diane Robertson and Kathy (Dennis) Bauer; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister Alice (Herbie) Doud. He is further survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and brothers and sisters: Lloyd, Harold, Roy, Evelyn, Earl, Hallie, Elda and Jerome.
The family wishes to extend appreciation to Mayo hospice, Pastor Stein and special friend Laura Dolezel.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, no visitation will be held. Graveside services will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, 5750 Old Town Hall Road, Eau Claire on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Stein officiating. Full military honors provided by the American Legion Post 53 of Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.