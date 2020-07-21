Gareth Robert Scott Dingfelder, 33 of Rochester, Minnesota passed away Sunday July 5th, 2020. Gareth was the Son of Marlene Connor (Owens) and Scott Dingfelder. He was surpassed by his paternal Grandparents, Lyda and Darwin Dingfelder.
He left behind his parents, his brother Hadyn Kingswan of Madison, his Step Dad Tim Connor, maternal Grandparents, Dottie and Robert Jones of Rochester, Aunts Monica Yetter (Kevin) of Rochester, Michelle Fonseca (Frank) of Los Angeles, Stephanie Stambelos (John) of Los Angeles and Diane Barclay of Wisconsin and many close cousins, his long time partner Kimberly Polfliet, and his beloved cats Choji and Spike.
Gareth was a bright soul, with endless potential. He was an excellent listener with a very calm and patient demeanor. Gareth was thoughtful and sincere of others and a gentle man earning him the nick name Garebear. He brought a ton of energy into everything that he did, his enthusiasm was contagious to those who knew him. Some of his interests included snowboarding, biking and playing online gaming.
Those whose lives he touched will forever miss and mourn him. Rest in peace Gareth, you are loved and free.
Join us for a “celebration of life” on August 1st at Lake Hallie Golf course in Lake Hallie, WI beginning at 5:00 PM.