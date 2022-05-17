Garnet Mae (Shorrel) Shong, age 88, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022.
Garnet was born on November 3, 1933, to Mamie and John Shorrel. She was raised in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, where she enjoyed her youth on the Mississippi River. Garnet graduated from Central High School in 1951 and met her future husband Wallace while they both worked at the Gundersen Clinic. After many adventures together including duck hunting in the Trempealeau Marsh, they were married in the Little Brown Church in the Vale on June 21, 1958. Wally has always said that if you can spend all day in a duck blind with someone, they are definitely a keeper. We would say that his theory came true because their marriage lasted an amazing 64 years. Garnet along with Wally began their married life in Augusta Wisconsin, where they worked side by side at the Wally Shong Drug Store. After settling in the community, they were blessed with three children which changed her job title to mother. Garnet was also involved in the church community, county government, and politics. She enjoyed working the polls in her later years. Garnet could also be found at any sporting event her grandchildren participated in. She was their biggest fan! Her love of music was always in the center of her life, from singing and directing the church choir to inspiring her grandchildren. Many members of the Augusta community would say that the Christmas season would not start until Garnet sang Oh Holy Night at the church Christmas Eve service. From playing in the basement of their home to trips to New Orleans, jazz music was a passion of Wally and Garnet. They attended many concerts including one of her favorite bands, The Hall Brothers. Wally and Garnet spent many hours singing and dancing together.
Garnet is survived by her husband Wally, two daughters Mary (Don) Donaldson, Paula (Brian) Wilber and one son Charles (Jody) Shong, six grandchildren Charles (Aubrey) Donaldson, Nels (Annie) Donaldson, Grace Donaldson, Joe, Josh and James Shong, and two great grandchildren Ezra and Abram Donaldson.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mamie and John Shorrel, her brother Grant, his wife Della Shorrel, sister-in-law JoAnn Ponthan and nephew Gary Shorrel.
The visitation and services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1225 Lincoln Street Augusta, WI 54722 on Wednesday May 18, 2022. Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 with services held at 2:00. Burial will be following the ceremony at the West Lawn Cemetery with a dessert/coffee to follow in the church basement.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice and the Augusta Area Health and Rehab for Garnet’s wonderful care and support. Please make any donations in Garnet’s honor to the Augusta Schools Athletic Association Augusta High School E19320 Bartig Rd Augusta, WI 54722
