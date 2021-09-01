Garold W. Revord age 69, died on August 27, 2021 from cancer at his home surrounded by his wife and sisters.
Garold who went by Gary was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 15, 1951. He worked for the circus training 35 elephants and from there he became a truck driver. He was on the board of directors for Advancing Hope Fund Organization in Eau Claire, WI.
He enjoyed fishing and working on his trucks. He was always very generous and always willing to help someone out if they needed his help. He had a beautiful smile and an uncanny way to make people feel loved. There really is no way to fully express how much he will be missed. He was a well loved man.
He is survived by his wife Judy Revord, a devoted father to his daughters Elisabeth Gilles, Sarah and Stacy Revord, his step son Darren (Johanna) Schwald, step daughter Crystal Schwald, 10 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren, his sisters Sherry Cornehl, Julie Durbin, Robin (Mark) Horner brother Harold Willison, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Willison Sackett, grandparents Arthur and Carol Revord, brother Mark Willison.
A celebration of life will be held at VFW 1300 Starr Ave Eau Claire, WI on Sunday September 5, 2021 4pm to 7pm.
