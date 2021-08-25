It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Garrett Markin, beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Born on July 6, 1983, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, to Michael Markin and Patricia Dundas (nee Beck; Markin).
Garrett graduated from North High School in 2001, and subsequently graduated from UW Stout in 2005 with a BS degree in Telecommunication Systems.
At a very early age, Garret grasped and reveled in computers and technology. In his high school years, you could find him reading computer manuals and hosting LAN parties with all his friends. His passion for technology led him into a career at Lockheed Martin in Eagan, MN. His work with Lockheed Martin led him to live in San Diego, CA for a time with best friend and fellow co-worker, Ben Schultz. From there, Garrett moved to Target Headquarters, where he worked for several years in their technology department. His expertise in technology also landed him a prestigious role as Chief Technology Officer of the Markin/Dundas households, where he graced us with such sage advice as “Have you tried restarting your computer?”
In his free time, Garrett enjoyed tinkering with computers, video games, evenings out enjoying a nice dinner and live music with his friends and brother, stand-up comedy specials, and doting on his cat, Nova.
Left behind are his father, Michael (Pat) Markin; mother, Patricia (Paul) Dundas; brothers, Clint (Brianne) Markin and Timothy Dundas; nephews, Jameson Markin and Jayden Dundas; nieces, Josephine Markin and Elayna Dundas; grandmother, Virginia Markin; Nova; and numerous relatives and friends.
Services were held at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, WI, on Tuesday, August 24th. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm, with a service officiated by Pastor David Irgens at 2 pm. The interment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or the charity of your choice.
Rest easy, Garrett. We love you.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.