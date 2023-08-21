Gary E. Bailey age 88, of Menomonie, died Thursday, August 17 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Gary was born January 14, 1935, in Menomonie. He was the son of Mack and Lois (Clark) Bailey. He grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Dunn County Aggie High School in Menomonie.

