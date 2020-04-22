Gary A. Ball, 46, of Augusta, died April 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Gary Alan Ball son of Merlin and Nancy (Daniels) Ball was born Jan. 20, 1974, in Eau Claire. He was raised in Augusta, where he graduated from Augusta High School in 1992. Gary had finished his freshman year at the University of Minnesota before suffering a quadriplegic spinal cord injury. He was able to stay at home with his family with the help of several special caregivers.
Gary loved following all the Wisconsin sports teams and taking part in fantasy football leagues. He spent a great deal of time on his computer playing games and keeping in contact with friends.
Gary will be deeply missed by his mother Nancy of Augusta: 2 brothers, Mike (Jenny) Ball of Menasha, Steve (Jeanne) Ball of Brooklyn Park, MN; sister, Linda (Rod) Dicus of Elk Mound; 2 nephews and 4 nieces, Jason (Amanda) Ball, Megan (Kyle) Witek, Stephanie (Matt) Deniger, Briana (Ian) Kenyon, Nicole (Kyle) Lafata, Hunter Dicus (Hannah Prissel); great nieces and nephews, Brielle and Brinley Ball, Henry,Charlie and Addelyn Witkek, Brooks Deniger; aunts and uncle, Donna Langworthy of Sunnyside,WA, Leonard and Jane Ball of Augusta, Grace Daniels of Spooner; cousins; and faithful canine companion Bailey.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Merlin on July 2, 2011; and grandparents, Lois and Gerald Ball.
A visitation and viewing will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. All CDC guidelines, precautions and social distancing will be followed during the visitation. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.
The family would like to take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful caregivers that shared in Gary’s life; Sara, Sarah, Lori, Jenna, Whitney and cousin Mitch. Also to the spiritual support and friendship of Pastor Jen Barnet. To all of you we are forever grateful.
