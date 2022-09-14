Gary L. Brantner, age 70 of Eau Claire, Township of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital on September 8th 2022 after a two-year struggle with a stroke and cancer.

Gary was born in Eau Claire at Sacred Heart Hospital on October 18th, 1951 to Gerhardt (Gale) and Jean (Dickerson) Brantner, and grew up in Brunswick Township.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Brantner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

