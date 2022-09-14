Gary L. Brantner, age 70 of Eau Claire, Township of Brunswick, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital on September 8th 2022 after a two-year struggle with a stroke and cancer.
Gary was born in Eau Claire at Sacred Heart Hospital on October 18th, 1951 to Gerhardt (Gale) and Jean (Dickerson) Brantner, and grew up in Brunswick Township.
In 1971, he joined Twin City Ironworkers Local 512, and completed his apprenticeship in 1974. He worked on many structures and bridges throughout the state of Wisconsin, and retired from the trade.
He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed going to casinos, one of his favorite visits was to the casinos in Boulder City, Nevada and Las Vegas in June of 2021 during a trip out west. He also liked to watch Milwaukee Brewers baseball and Packers football games, and classic westerns. Also, he enjoyed building bird feeders, canning, visiting with his grandchildren, and many friends at the Welcome Matt, 4 Mile Inn, and the VFW in Eau Claire. He is loved and will be missed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gerhardt (Gale) and Jean Brantner, and friend and partner of 12 years, Brenda Leith of Eau Claire.
He is survived by his daughter Amy (Travis) Wilson of New Mexico, son and daughter-in-law of Wisconsin, former wife Nancy (Pat) Schuh of Mondovi, WI, sisters Barbara (Delbert) Beebe of Rock Falls, WI, Gail Ann Beaulieu of Eau Claire, Kathy Brantner (Larry Bandoli) of New Mexico, and Sharon (Vern) Moen of Michigan.
He is also survived by three grandchildren, Morgan Brantner, Johanna Kuhn, and Ella Brantner, as well as nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who helped Dad during the last two years and last few months, including family and friends. Also, the care he received from his doctors, Dr. Lalich, Dr. Taylor, Dr. Naugib and all of the nurses and staff on the 6th floor at Sacred Heart Hospital during the last month and particularly on September 8th will never be forgotten. The professional care, compassion and empathy shown and given were exemplary, and assisted greatly in a peaceful passing for Dad.
Hulke Family Funeral home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting with arrangements. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Burial, graveside service, and celebration of life are being planned and will be announced.
Questions may be directed to Travis Wilson at (505) 410-4623.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Brantner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.