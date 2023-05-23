Crossman, Gary photo.JPG

Gary Crossman

Gary Crossman of Eau Claire died at home on May 18th, 2023. He lived his best life as long as he could, woke up cheerful that morning, and after a shower sat down with the love of his life and took his last breath when his full heart fluttered for Gloria one last time. A more peaceful way out is hard to imagine for this man who had more lives than a cat and defied the odds again and again for more time with his beloved family.