Gary Flohr

Gary R. Flohr, 61 of Chippewa Falls passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Gary was born to Raymond and Arlene (Karis) Flohr on May 19, 1958 in Eau Claire. He graduated from Regis High School in 1976. Gary married the love of his life, Christie Dreke on August 10, 1991. Gary worked at Toy’s Scrap and Salvage for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Gary is survived by his wife Christie; daughter Sarah (George) Hite and their children Terez and Josef; son Travis Dreke and children Ashlee, Jadeyn, Katrina, and Karlin; great-grandchild Connor Coleman; siblings: Michael (Lisa) Flohr, Julie (Bill Schmidt) Haugen, Jane (Lee) Scheuermann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Arlene and his brother Mark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 to 4:00 pm at a private home at 2104 N. 65th Avenue, Eau Claire, WI. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.