Gary Friede

Gary Eldon Friede, 74, of Boyceville, WI, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the Lambs Creek West Family Home under the care of Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice.
Gary was born on December 11, 1946 to Orlen and Norma (Kummer) Friede. Gary loved being outside and birdwatching and shared that love with those around him. He also enjoyed making things with wood and sanding. Gary was able to use his smile to entertain and even disarm those who met him.
Gary loved very deeply. He was a lover of friends and family. He cared about every person he met. Many of his family friends had the opportunity to get to know Gary over the years. He remembered every time someone came to visit him. In the days since Garys death, many of these friends have reached out to share their favorite memories of Gary. He made an impact.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Orlen Friede and Norma (Kummer) Friede; his brother, Leonard Friede; sister, Karol Scoles, and his nephew Timothy.
Gary is survived by one niece, Kristina (Andrew) Dreon; great niece and nephew (Kaylee & Mason) and nephew Jeffrey Scoles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the choice of the donor. The family of Gary wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice for their care of Gary, and the Lambs Creek West Family Home for their care and support of Gary through the years.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at Prairie View Cemetery, in the town of Lake Hallie, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.