Gary Wayne Indgjer, age 84, of Janesville Wisconsin passed away at the St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville on Monday, June 12 following his courageous battle after having two strokes that damaged his sight and affected his ability to walk and care for himself. He was born at home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on December 14, 1938; the son of Oscar and Deloris (Van Tassel) Indgjer. He was married to Judith A. (Schoenbeck) Indgjer on December 1, 1958; enjoying 65 happy years together. Gary was employed at General Motors in Janesville, retiring after 38 years. He enjoyed his family, camping trips, playing cards, and of course hunting. Gary is survived by his wife, Judie who will miss him dearly; three children: Ken (Lisa) Indgjer, Tricia (Bob) Flynn and Jason (Linda Nash) Indgjer; four grandchildren: Becky (Britton) Straub, Raquel (Rex) Downing, Maddy (Tony) Skillman and Jeni (Ross) Tilkens; seven great-grandchildren: Landon, Dylan, Lincoln, Mayva, Audrey, Warren and Owen; and his brother, Ron Indgjer. He is also survived by his special Teddy Bear doggie, Gypsy, who looks for him daily to rub her ears. He is preceded in death by his son, Gary W. Indjger, Jr. in 1986; parents; sister, Sandra Christopherson; and brother in-law, Roy Schoenbeck. A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
