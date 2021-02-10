OSSEO
Gary Rodney Johnson passed away suddenly on January 29, 2021 at the age of 79 just short of 80 years old. He was born February 25, 1941 at home on the farm of Palmer Johnson and Leona (Brua) Johnson in Northern Iowa.
Gary attended school in Lake Mills, Iowa through his junior year where he was president of the student body. The family moved to the Levis area of Wisconsin in 1958 and he graduated from Osseo High School, Osseo, WI. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN, Normandale Junior College, Bloomington, MN. Gary was proud of his service during the Vietnam war and enjoyed his many military affiliations, parades, friends, and events. He was retired from the U. S. Postal Service in Minneapolis.
Gary had no children but was loving and attentive to his family. He was proud of his Norwegian Heritage and always brought lefse, lutefisk, and other Norwegian treats to family events. He enjoyed going to Bob Dylan concerts and collecting his records. He had a room in his house he called the Bob Dylan room where he had a vast collection of records and fiction and non-fiction books. Gary enjoyed reading books daily. He was a big Green Bay Packer Fan and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He enjoyed going to horsepulling events.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Sandy (Peterson) Johnson, nephew Rodrick Jacobson and niece Kimberly Jacobson.
Surviving Gary are his sisters Sandra (Loren) Jacobson and Jean Deatrick (Eldon Feist); his nephews David Jacobson and Steven (Diane) Deatrick; his nieces Heidi Deatrick (Kim Hauschild), Heather Deatrick, and Katherine Deatrick Trimble and numerous cousins; his stepdaughter Dawn Caballeroperez and her children; the Peterson families and many Minneapolis friends.
Services will be held Saturday February 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St, Osseo, WI 54758. Pastor Terry Lorenz will officiate. Burial with full Military Honors will follow the service at the Osseo Cemetery.
Masks are required.
Live Streaming Service available. Link http://www.oelc.org
In lieu of flowers please donate to Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St, Osseo, WI 54758, Osseo Cemetery, American Legion, Osseo, WI
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 Seventh St., in Osseo is serving the family. (715) 597-3711.