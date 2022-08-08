Photo of Gary.jpg

Gary Elwood Johnson, age 72, of Hayward, WI passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home.

Gary Elwood Johnson was born January 15, 1950, in Chetek, WI the son of Elwood and Mildred (Kline) Johnson. Gary did his schooling in Cameron, WI where he graduated from high school. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, where he received a bachelor's degree in Environmental and Public Health Studies.

