Gary Jonjak, 60, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away April 11 at Atrium Care Center, Chetek.
He was born February 2, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN to Donald and Delores (Odash) Jonjak. He attended school in Rice Lake and graduated in May 1977. He married Mary Librande August 5, 1978 in Rice Lake.
He was employed by Kramer Well Drilling from 1975 to 1985 and then purchased the business with a partner. He drilled a great many wells in the area and was very knowledgeable in the underground geology and aquifer rock formations. He had to sell the business in 2012 because of health reasons.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting deer, bear, coyotes, turkeys, and other wild game. He was a bear hunting guide and was a member of the F Troop for 25 years. He assisted with the disabled youth hunt. He was also a former volunteer with the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, his son, Joseph of Madison, his mother Delores Buesser and Paul of Rice Lake, his sister, Debra Jonjak of Watertown, SD, his brother, Steve and (Sue) Jonjak of Chippewa Falls and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor at the Weyerhaeuser Pavilion on May 18 from 1:00 — 5:00PM.