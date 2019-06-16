Gary Kostomlatsky, 74, of Town of Lafayette, died on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home under the care of Interim Healthcare.
Gary was born on June 9, 1944 in Eau Claire, the son of Mat and Vivian (Baum) Kostomlatsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Lillian Ulrich.
A special Thank You to REACH, Helen’s House and the caretakers at Northwest Pathways to Independence for their support and care given to Gary.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue in Eau Claire, with Rev. Julianne Lepp officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO THE FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF LAKE ST AND GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
