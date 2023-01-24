Gary L. Krumenauer, age 72, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at his home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice on Friday, January 20, 2023.

He was born December 24, 1950, in Chippewa Falls to Jacob and Bernice (Boos) Krumenauer. He graduated from “Chi-Hi” in 1969. Gary continued his education at Chippewa Valley Technical College, earning a degree in business administration.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Krumenauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you