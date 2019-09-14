Gary Lambrecht

Gary J. Lambrecht, 59, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with his family at his side.
He was born August 10, 1960, in Wausau, WI, the son of Luther and Elaine (Kamin) Lambrecht. Gary graduated from Wausau East High School in 1979. Following graduation he worked in the Wausau area for Quality Foods and Red Owl stores. He was involved in many state bagging competitions in Milwaukee. Later he moved to Eau Claire and worked for Badger West Wine & Spirits for 20 years.
Gary was a huge Oakland Raiders and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Bowling also was one of his favorite pastimes. He went skydiving and was very proud of it. Gary liked to travel with his parents to destinations including the U.S. West Coast, Canada, and Alaska. He also loved camping in northern Wisconsin when he was younger.
Gary was adored by everyone who met him and had an infectious laugh that will be deeply missed.
Gary is survived by his parents; five siblings, Keith (Pam) Lambrecht, Mike (Ginny) Lambrecht, Lorie (Kevin) Plaza, Kathy (Vince) Kocour, Lew (Missy) Lambrecht; his aunt, Carol Cline, many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his special dog, “Gizmo”.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his sister-in-law, Sheila Lambrecht; aunt and uncles, Bob Kamin, William & Diane Schlehlein, Mike Cline; and Gary’s dog, “Sadie”.
Memorial services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona WI (next to Charter Spectrum) with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.