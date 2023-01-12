Gary R Lauer, 82, of Eau Galle, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 7, 2023 at Mayo- Red Cedar Hospital in Menomonie.

Gary was born December 17, 1940 in Plum City. He was the son of Glenn and Agnes (Lecheler) Lauer and was raised on the family farm near Exile. He lived the majority of his life in Eau Galle after marrying his best friend, Elizabeth “Betty” Helmueller in 1971. Together they raised five children. Gary was baptized and confirmed at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle and was active there as an usher, member of the polka choir, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed trips with St. Henry’s Watermark Mission, helping rebuild communities in many states. Gary gave generously to his community, serving the American Legion as Commander of the Gasteyer Post for over 30 years, and as a member and treasurer of the Eau Galle Sportsman’s Club. Gary was known for his gift to fix or repair just about anything. He was a great hunter and fisherman and looked forward every fall to going “out West” to Kaycee, Wyoming with some of his best friends hunting mule deer, antelope, and elk. The core group hunted together for many years, sharing not only the game they hunted, but many stories, music, good food, and drink. He bow and gun hunted whitetail deer with great success. Gary was most proud of his family and cherished time spent with them. He always enjoyed fishing trips with Michael and Randy, catching many fish and enjoying the fish frys after. Gary bowled for many years in both men’s and couples leagues at Club 10. He enjoyed playing cards, especially pfeiffer, euchre, pinochle, and cribbage. Card club nights with friends were some of his favorite times.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Lauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you