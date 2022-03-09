Gary Thomas Lierman, age 59, of Menomonie, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long, courageous battle with cancer on Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home.
He was born November 12, 1962, in Menomonie to Thomas and Sondra Lierman. He grew up on the family farm and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Elementary School. After graduating from Boyceville High School in 1981, he purchased his own herd of dairy cows and began farming. In 1984, Gary purchased the farm where he raised his family and dedicated his life to.
He married the love of his life, Linda Kothlow, September 28, 1985, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Together, they raised two boys, Eric and Cory.
In his free time, he enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, fishing with his grandkids, and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was a beloved friend to many and always put his family first.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda of Menomonie; two sons, Eric (Bobbi Jo) Lierman of Prescott and Cory (Coltra) Lierman of Menomonie; three grandchildren, Gavin, Harper and Grant Lierman of Prescott; parents, Thomas and Sondra Lierman; brothers and sisters, Cindy (Art) Link, Karen (Brian) Voelker, Dave (Becky) Lierman and Bonnie (James) Wilcox; brothers and sisters-in-law, Janice (Richard) Williams, Sue (Kenny) Satter, Duane Kothlow (Laurie Jones), Brenda Williamson, Eugene (Sarah) Kothlow and Connie (Dan) Meyer. Gary is also survived by several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews
He is preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Russell and Ruth Kothlow; grandparents, Martin (Vada) Lierman and Scott (Gladine) Bingham; and other aunts, uncles, and other beloved family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Roger Quandt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.