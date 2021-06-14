Gary William Meschke, age 74, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Kossuth Regional Health Center, Algona, IA.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault, MN.
Gary, the son of William and Evelyn (Michael) Meschke, was born on June 9, 1946, in Morristown. He graduated from Morristown High School with the class of 1964. Gary went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Mankato State University and furthered his education by receiving his Master of Education from UW-Eau Claire.
On June 21, 1969, Gary married Trish (J. Patricia Tramel) in Morristown. Shortly after their marriage, Gary and Trish moved to Eau Claire, WI where they would reside for the next 48 years. Gary was a middle school speech teacher for 33 of those years. Gary was blessed to have many lifelong friends which he met through teaching and being a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Gary had several hobbies which included: playing, coaching and officiating basketball and softball, fishing (especially making those trips to Canada with the guys), playing cards and cribbage, and of course making sure his yard had the nicest looking lawn in the neighborhood! Gary loved watching his two boys, three nephews and four grandkids participate in athletics. Some of his favorite memories were making those road trips with his wife to cheer for whoever was playing at the time. Gary was a sneaky competitive person, but a very humble man with a witty sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of Algona, IA; sons, Shane (and Rauchelle) of Algona, IA and Chad (and Trish) Meschke of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Levi, Wyatt, Allison and Noah; sisters, Linda (and Rick) Vollbrecht of Morristown and Judy (and Ron) Haase of Berlin, WI; and nephews, Brice (and Molly) Vollbrecht of Tenstrike, Brian (and Liz) Vollbrecht of Apple Valley and Brent (and Jill) Vollbrecht of Waterville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
