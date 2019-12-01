Gary G. Nelson, Our dearly loved “Gramps” passed away in the early hours of November 27, 2019 in Eau Claire.
Gary was born to George and Elizabeth Nelson on September 15, 1941. Along with being an avid softball player, he also loved the sport of boxing. To know Gary is to know that long conversations were his favorite pastimes and boy the stories he would share. He worked as a custodian for many churches throughout his life, and he will be remembered for his strong work ethic, which he passed on to his family.
He married Carol (Wendt) Nelson and together they brought 5 children into their family, missing him forever are his Children: Timothy Nelson of Lake Hallie, Julie (Larry) Stewart of Eau Claire, Christie Nelson (Dale Fichter) of Eau Claire, Scott Nelson of Eau Claire, and Jayme (Craig) Fischer of Phillips.
He was famous by all who loved him, “Gramps” who we all cherished high on a pedestal was so loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren who will live on to tell his tales. Grandchildren: Felisha (Matt), Caylee (Justin), Jenna (Brandon) Mariah, Haydn, Kinley, Cade, Tristan, Anthony, Melissa, Emily and Iler. Great Grandchildren: Beau, Capryce, Caleah, Giavanna, Elly, Julenna, Braxtin, Brooke and Cat. Cherished siblings he also leaves behind, Joyce (Larry) Nazer of Eau Claire, Jack (Janice) Nelson of Neenah, Sylvia (Richard) Westerberg of Eau Claire.
Gary’s passing has reunited him with many family members including his Parents, Sisters: Veronica, Gail and Angela, Brothers: Mike and Danny, and many cousins and dear friends.
Services will be private. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center is serving the family.