Gary Pelloquin, 70, of Eau Claire died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, 2022.
He was born on August 21st, 1951, to Marjorie (Hagestad) and Brian Pelloquin of Eau Claire.
Gary grew up in Eau Claire and went to Memorial High School. He married Louise White in 1973, and together they raised two daughters. They later divorced. He spent his career in the plumbing and heating wholesale business, working for Hobbs Supply and First Supply, retiring in 2017. He volunteered as a Reserve Police Office for the City of Eau Claire and as a Boy Scout leader.
He loved working on the house. He also enjoyed fishing, motorcycling, bicycling, and recently took up kayaking with a local group. He also loved traveling and exploring new locations.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Andrea Pelloquin of Philadelphia and Christy (Kyle) Moen of Inver Grove Heights, two granddaughters, Emma and Lilah Moen, sisters Sherry (Richard) Bougie and Barbara (David) Coyne, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debbie.
Relatives and friends are invited to join for a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Stokes & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.