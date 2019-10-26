Gary Prasnicki, 70, of Rochester, MN passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in Red Wing, MN. Gary was born March 10, 1949, in Gilman, WI to Martin and Marjorie (Piwoni) Prasnicki. He grew up working on the family farm where he first developed his love for animals. Gary graduated from Gilman High School and later the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire where he was a loyal member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.
He was fluent in both German and Russian, very proud of his Polish and Slovakian heritage, and you could always count on him for a good one-liner.
Gary was loved and will be greatly missed by his four sisters: Susan Dailey, Lorie (Jimmy) Gwiazdon, Cheryl (Randy) Boone, and Mary (Steve) Davis, and his stepmother, Loretta Prasnicki. He is also survived by his nephews Colin (Christa) Boone and Ryan (Katrina) Gwiazdon and his nieces Caylee Boone and Savannah Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Margie.
We will forever remember Gary’s pot-stirring antics and love for his family.
To honor Gary’s request, no formal services will be held.