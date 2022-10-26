Gary W. Schroeder, 67, of Augusta, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, from complications due to a fall while he was working on the farm.
Gary Wayne Schroeder was born on Jan. 30, 1955, to Lorain and Elaine (Gonitzke) Schroeder. He was the middle child and also the middle boy of 9 children who were raised on the family farm in the Rodell area of rural Augusta. Gary was a life long baptized and confirmed member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. He attended Rodell and the Scotts Valley Country School until the middle of the 3rd grade when he went to the Augusta Elementary School. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1973. He went on to attend technical school and graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics in 1975.
Gary began his mechanic career at Brunzlick Trucking in Augusta. For over 24 years of being a mechanic, he had worked at Gunderson Chevrolet, Northwest Equipment, Litchfields, Schjoneman’s, Knuth Trucking, and as service manager at Eau Claire Truck and Trailer. During his time at Knuth Trucking he also had the opportunity to do a little truck driving which took him to Washington, California, New York, Texas and Canada.
On July 26, 1975, Gary was united in marriage to Julie Troxel at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple lived in Augusta all their married life and it was here that they raised their 2 sons.
In 1997, Gary put down his tools and went to work with his brother Don and his wife Tammy on the Schroeder family farm. In 2005, Gary, Don, Tammy and their nephew Don Honadel established Bears Grass Dairy.
Gary was a hard working man but also took time to appreciate his family. When his sons were young he spent time with them through 4-H. He grew up as a member of the Rodell Busy Bees 4-H Club and when the boys were old enough they also became members. At this time Gary was a leader and coach of the club’s basketball and softball teams. Gary always enjoyed taking his sons on fishing trips in Wisconsin and watching the Packers, Badgers and racing. Gary had even raced his own car in Rock Falls. He especially loved being a grandfather to his 6 adored grandchildren. He was their “#1 Fan” when it came to all their sporting events and loved being referred to as Grandpa’s Taxi, as he was always willing to take them wherever and whenever.
For the past 44 years Gary transported the Grand Marshall of the Bean and Bacon Day Parade in Arden and Lou Troxel’s 1963 Ford Galaxie. He also loved signing with the Praise Team Community Choir and for several years taught Sunday school at Grace Lutheran Church.
Gary will be deeply missed by Julie, his loving wife of 47 years; sons, Joshua (Carly) Schroeder and Matthew (Alicia) Schroeder all of Augusta; 6 grandchildren, Kyra, Kennedy, Dimitri, Noah, Cecelia and Makayla Schroeder; brothers, Leonard Schroeder of Cadott, William (Lucy) of Eau Claire, Donald (Tamara), Jon (Wendi) all of Augusta, 3 sisters, Darlene Honadel, Nancy (Bill) Lewis all of Augusta, Susan (Tim) Raleigh of Long Grove, Iowa; mother-in-law Lovella Troxel of Augusta.
Gary was preceded in death by his father in 1998 and his mother is 2015; sister Diane Schroeder in 2002; brother-in-law Dale Honadel in 2000; and his father-in-law Arden Troxel in 2015.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
The Schroeder family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire and the 5th floor staff and doctors at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield. Your effort and support to Gary and his family will never be forgotten.