Gary W. Schroeder, 67, of Augusta, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, from complications due to a fall while he was working on the farm.

Gary Wayne Schroeder was born on Jan. 30, 1955, to Lorain and Elaine (Gonitzke) Schroeder. He was the middle child and also the middle boy of 9 children who were raised on the family farm in the Rodell area of rural Augusta. Gary was a life long baptized and confirmed member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. He attended Rodell and the Scotts Valley Country School until the middle of the 3rd grade when he went to the Augusta Elementary School. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1973. He went on to attend technical school and graduated with a degree in diesel mechanics in 1975.

