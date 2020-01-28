Gary Schroeder

Gary R. Schroeder, age 76, of Menomonie, passed away, from complications of COPD, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County, in Menomonie.
He was born January 13, 1944 in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Richard and Linka (Thorud) Schroeder.
Gary graduated from Menomonie High School in 1962. After high school, he served in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years. Gary married Nancy Salaway on March 11, 1967 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Along with farming, he worked as a heavy equipment operator, for Operating Engineers local 139, where he was a member for over 50 years. After retirement, Gary enjoyed coffee in the morning with the crew at Kyote’s Den.
Gary is survived by his wife Nancy; two children, Robin (Pat) Johnson, Rich (DeJon) Schroeder; four grandchildren, Cassie Johnson, Jared (Fiancée Kate) Walters, Tobi and Emma Schroeder; two sisters-in-law; Rayola Herman, Pam (Mel) Klaustermeier. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bob and Lorraine Hamann, and brother-in-law Donald Herman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Red Cedar township, Dunn County, Wisconsin with Rev. Judy Kincaid officiating. Visitation will from 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
