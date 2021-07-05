Gary Streveler, 69, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Gary was born on September 20, 1951 in Eau Claire, WI to Francis and Dorene (Paulson) Streveler. He attended St James the Greater and Regis Catholic High School in Eau Claire.
In 1973, he married his high school sweetheart Debbie Anderson and together they raised two beautiful daughters, whom he was so proud of. Gary was hardworking and worked in the steel fabrication industry as a welder and inspector of bridge beams. He started and ended his 35 year career at the same facility, although through various ownership changes starting with Phoenix Steel, PDM Bridge and lastly his retirement with Veritas Steel.
In his free time he enjoyed spending his time outdoors, fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and four wheeling. He also enjoyed attending and watching Nascar, the Packers, Brewers and the Badgers.
He is survived by his wife Debbie of 47 years, daughters Nicole (Patrick) Wilson of Eau Claire and Carrie (Heath) Lampman of LaCrosse. Four grandchildren; Emilee and Katie Wilson, Gabriel and Ethan Lampman, brother in laws Steven Faulkner and John Saltness. Sister in laws Eileen Anderson and Barb Saltness, along with nieces, nephews and many special friends, including his loyal companion, Molly his chocolate lab. He is proceeded in death by his parents, sister Judy Faulkner, and brother in law Greg Anderson.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703. A walk through visitation will take place at the church prior to the service from 12 noon – 2 pm on Wednesday. A private entombment for the family will take place at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Eau Claire following the service.
The family would like to thank Mayo hospital and St Croix hospice staff both of Eau Claire for their comforting care. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.