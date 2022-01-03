Gary Garth Tourville, age 81, of Eau Claire, died at home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 following a battle with cancer for over 15 years.
Gary was born on November 16, 1940 to the late Garth and Elizabeth (Drier) Tourville in Sparta, Wisconsin where he grew up and attended school. Following graduation from August High School, Gary attended the UW-EC. For over 30 years Gary was employed by Uniroyal as the Safety and Workers Compensation Director. He was a member and served on numerous board/councils throughout his life including: the Greater Eau Claire Safety Council, Wisconsin Safety Council, National Safety Council, the Chippewa Valley Epilepsy Association, Beaver Creek Reserve, Police and Fire Commission, Masonic Blue Lodge 351, Scottish Rites and the Shriners. Gary was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for 50 years.
Following retirement, Gary worked as a safety consultant for Hoeppner Construction and Certified Plumbing. But his favorite was driving for EC Student Transit.
Gary enjoyed the outdoors. Whether he was fishing on Lake Holcombe or in Canada or deer hunting with the Hackensack Gang in Ingram. He loved traveling the back roads and collecting items from history. He was a huge Wisconsin Badgers fan. Gary’s favorite pastime was his garage on Lake Holcombe and visiting with the lake people who stopped by.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sonya; son, Charles “Chip” (Isella Foss-Tourville) Tourville of Eau Claire; daughter, Angelia (Chad) Demulling of Medford, WI; grandchildren, Garth (Kotryna) Tourville of US Army Ranger Italy, Tyler Demulling of Medford, WI, Sienna Demulling of Mart, TX; sister, Toni Kruse of Eau Claire; mother-in-law, Ferne Osborn of Osseo, WI; brothers-in-law, James (Lynda) Osborn of Fall Creek and Richard Osborn of Annapolis, MD; sisters-in-law, Barbe Tobisch of Palmetto, FL and Kristi (Brad) Kelly of Osseo, WI; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Tomas; father-in-law, Clyde Osborn.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to the Eau Claire Area Foundation https://eccfwi.org/
