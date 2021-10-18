NEW AUBURN — Gary Vetterkind, age 83, passed away on October 11, 2021 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN. He was born on September 13, 1938 in Rusk County to Walter and Helen (Wingert) Vetterkind. He married Joyce Frank on November 21, 1959 in Rockford, Illinois. Gary worked for the Eau Claire Parks and Street Department for many years, retiring as foreman. From the day he was born until the day he died Gary was a true outdoorsman, whether he was fishing, hunting or just walking through the woods he loved being outside. Nothing was more important to Gary than his family and he always made time for his kids, grandkids, siblings and friends.
He is survived by his son: Michael (Amie Hayes) Vetterkind of Eau Claire; daughters: Deadra Minto of Bruce and Colleen (Terry) Fedie of Pahrump, NV; brothers: LaVerne “Fritz” (Nancy) Vetterkind of New Auburn and Jack Vetterkind of New Auburn; sisters: Marjorie Keen of Springfield, Mae Frank of Bloomer, June (Darrell) Davis of Rockford, Darlene Pearson of Rockford and Corrine (Lyle) Worthington of New Auburn; special friend: Velva Richardson of New Auburn; grandchildren: Sarah Minto, Tiffany Minto, Chelsea Fedie, Mikale French, Bayley Vetterkind and Jodi Vetterkind; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Helen; wife: Joyce; children: Richard and Vicki Vetterkind; sisters: Dona Nelson, Lorraine Bahr, and Virginia Vetterkind; brothers: Michael, Clifford “Kip”, Tracy and Richard Vetterkind.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private Interment will be at the Island Lake Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
