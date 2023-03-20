Gaylen Olson Photo.JPG

Gaylen Olson, 82, of Superior, WI, died Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Essentia Health, St. Mary's Hospital Duluth MN surrounded by his family with a bedside service. Gaylen was born on April 15, 1940 to Oscar and Emma Olson in Westhope, ND. Following high school, Gaylen served in the Army, where he was stationed in Greece. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in teaching from Mayville State University in North Dakota. After his education Gaylen married Kathryn Anna Whitney. Gaylen taught in Walhalla, North Dakota, and Birchwood, Wisconsin before moving to Colfax, Wisconsin. He purchased the Coast to Coast Hardware store in Colfax, WI and was the owner for 18 years. He then worked for Swiss Miss Company in Menomonie, WI while also working as a substitute teacher, and drivers education instructor in Eau

Claire. Following the death of his first wife, in 1996, he married Kathy Petersen and moved to Eleva, WI in 1999. He and Kathy moved to Superior, WI in 2014. Gaylen was a member of the Masonic Lodge and

