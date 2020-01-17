Gene Britten

Gene William Britten, age 84 of Chaska, MN formerly of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Friendship Manor in Shakopee, MN.
Gene was born September 5, 1935. Gene was one of 4 sons born to Thomas and Lenora Britten of Eau Claire, WI.
Gene graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. He was an A student. After graduating one of his teachers introduced him to the owner of Johnson Printing in Eau Claire. He was hired on the spot as a Typesetter. Gene soon married his first wife Carol Glenna. They had 3 sons, Steve, Jeff and Chuck.
Gene joined the Wisconsin National Guard. 128th Inf. 32 Division on September 1, 1961.
January 5, 1962- April 13, 1962 Gene was stationed at Fort Belvior, Virginia. His School of Course was USA Engineer. His Major Courses was Combat Engineer Bridge Construction Supervision.
August 10, 1962 Gene was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. Gene was an “Expert Rifle Sharpshooter and Marksman (Pistol). He served his Country for over 10 years.
May 11, 1968 Gene married Betty Heimstead and gained 3 stepchildren Susan, Debra and Paul.
Gene moved to Chaska, MN with his wife Betty. He was hired at The Minneapolis Star Tribune as a Typesetter. In no time he climbed the ranks to “Supervisor”. Gene retired after 30 years with The Minneapolis Star Tribune at the age of 65.
Gene loved Jesus. He was so thankful that he “Met the Master”.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lenora Britten and his wife Betty Britten of 51 years.
Gene is survived in death by his sons; Steven W. Britten (Terri), Jeff Britten, Charles Britten.
Brothers; Roger Britten, Lary Britten and Alan Britten.
Stepchildren; Susan Golden, Debra Jurgensen (Jeffrey) and Paul Heimstead.
Grandchildren; Joni Lyons (Chad), Justin Britten (Julie), Hollie Britten, Jake Britten, Brooke Britten, Michael Britten (Sophia).
Step Grandchildren; Jeff Smieja, Michelle Smieja Rutoski, Michael Golden, Ryan Golden (Heather) Zachary, Evan and Colin Dechaine.
Great Grandchildren; Nylie Collier, Noah Britten and Evie Britten.
Step Great Grandchildren; Justin Smieja, Madison Smieja, Emily Rutoski, Jacob Rutoski, Brady Golden,.Blake Golden.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com