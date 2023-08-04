Cartright, Gene photo.png

Gene Cartwright

Gene J. Cartwright passed away peacefully, by natural causes at the age of 90, on Dec.5. He is survived by his son Mont, daughter-in-law Lisa, and his three grandchildren Arielle, Anson and Taralyn.

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Cartwright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

Recommended for you