Our brother, Gene F. Jensen of Eau Claire, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2021, due to complications of Diabetes and Heart Disease. He peacefully passed away at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.
Gene was born in Chippewa Falls, WI and was the son of Wayne and Anita Jensen. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1969 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout to study art. He also served in the United States Navy and received a National Defense Service Medal.
He will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for his deep faith in the Lord, and love for his nephews and nieces. Gene’s interests included traveling, reading, artistry, listening to music, watching movies, being in the outdoors and researching current events.
Gene is survived by his two brothers James L. Jensen (Katie) and Michael W. Jensen; his three sisters Lana M. Carroll (Richard), Sharon A. Carpenter (Timothy) and Pamela K. Prissel (Mark); and his 12 nieces/ nephews and 19 great nieces/nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne L. and Anita M. Jensen.
The family is very appreciative of the care Gene received at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, where he lived recently.
There will be a private Christian celebration and family burial at Calvary Cemetery.
