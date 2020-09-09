Geneva Grace Hasse, age 96 of Menomonie, WI went to her heavenly home Monday, September 7, 2020 at the American Lutheran Home. She was born March 7, 1924 in Menomonie, WI to Albert and Ella (Windler) Hintz.
Geneva attended Sunny Knoll School, and Menomonie High School. After marriage, she farmed with her husband until retiring. Geneva married Walter Hasse on May 23, 1946 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They have been life-long members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. Geneva was a longtime member of The Women of St. Paul’s and Dorcas Sewing Group. She has blessed her children and grandchildren with many beautiful quilts and embroidered towels and most of all love.
Geneva is survived by her children, Bob Hasse of Gordon, Kathleen (Roger) Hanson of Menomonie, Rodger (Deb) Hasse of Menomonie; nine grandchildren, Kevin (Bethany) Hasse of Menomonie, Troy (Jenny, Fiancé) Hanson of Menomonie, Amy (Cory) Benedict of River Falls, Kimberly (Rick) Kistner of Menomonie, Brent (Cassie) Hanson of Menomonie, Jamie (Aaron) Richartz of Menomonie, Jason (Ann) Hasse of Menomonie, Joey (Jen) Hasse of Marshall, MN, Jesse Hasse of Menomonie; twenty two great grandchildren; sister Dona Hasse of Menomonie; two sisters-in-law, Pat Hasse of St. Paul, MN, Shirley Hintz of Menomonie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her Husband Walter; her parents Albert and Ella; brother Richard Hintz; daughter-in-law Sharon Hasse; granddaughter Kimberly Carlsrud; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Clarence and Jean Hasse, Leonard Hasse, and Jim Hasse.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.
