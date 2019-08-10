Genevieve McCann

Our beloved mom, sister, aunt and grandma went home on August 8, 2019, and we are sad to say goodbye. She was born Genevieve M. Amundson on Jan. 23, 1935 in Mondovi, WI. She attended Mondovi High School, where she met the love of her life, Gerald McCann. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage, 6 children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Genevieve, Gen, Jenny - loved crocheting, puzzles, flowers and birds; with legendary numbers of hummingbirds visiting her feeders each summer. She taught us to sew, crochet, plant, harvest, bake, preserve, and to love deeply; sharing all with family and friends. She never wanted to miss a moment or opportunity to share a life event. She was the keeper of family memories and milestones, leaving behind a lifetime of photos and souvenirs to accompany the memories we cherish.
She is survived by her children Geri McCann (Cheryl Walton) of Green Bay; James McCann of Eau Claire; Susan (Paul) Eckel of Rice Lake; Amy (Alan) Nelson, of Altoona; Becky (Ronald) Herman of Medford; and Daniel (Liz Grigsby) of Fall Creek. She is further survived by grandchildren Curtis (Cari), Russ, Clark (Katylin), Courtney, Brooke (Mike), Blake, Gabe (Megan), Caleb, David (Noel), Kristin, Josh (Michaela), and Riley. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Devin, Allie, Tyler, Whitley, Lincoln, Nathan, Addison, Adrienne, and Sloane. Sisters Alice Cole and Arlene Wulff, brothers-in-law Marshall McCann, Aaron McCann, Cliff Culver, sisters-in-law Loretta McCann, Delores Culver, Pat McCann, and many endearing nieces and nephews; including a special niece Joanne Drury.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents, Arnold and Helen Amundson; brothers-in-law Richard Wulff, Alfred McCann, Laverne McCann, Millard McCann, Rolland Hewitt, Wayne McCann, Sam Thorson, Clarence McCann, and Percy Marten; and sisters-in-law Mae Thorson, Gladys Marten, Louise McCann, Gwen McCann, and Mabel Hewitt.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 3 PM- 6 PM at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour. Friends and family may call at the church starting an hour before services. Special thank you to our brother Dan for caring for our mother and thank you to the kind staff at Appear to Heaven and Oakwood Villa for helping care for her, as well.
