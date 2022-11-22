Genevieve E. Parr, 94, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Genevieve was born on January 3, 1928, to Emil and Adelaide (Nabbefeld) Ripienski in Cadott, Wisconsin. Genevieve married Ronald Parr on April 23, 1949. Together they were campground hosts at Brunett Island State Park for many years. Genevieve enjoyed gardening and did a lot of canning. She spent many hours working in her ceramic shop. Genevieve loved spending time with family and friends.
Genevieve is survived by her children, Sandra White, Rhonda Parr, and David Parr; grandchildren, Jennifer White Nicolai and Heather (Steve) White Bubolz; great-grandson, Brett Bubolz; and the furry grandkids.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Parr; her parents; three brothers, Emil Jr., Bernard, and Raymond; and six sisters, Dorothy, Agnes, Lorraine, Lucille, Catherine, and Maryann.
The family would like to thank Heatherwood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their care of Genevieve.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel. A visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
