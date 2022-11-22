Genevieve E. Parr, 94, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Genevieve was born on January 3, 1928, to Emil and Adelaide (Nabbefeld) Ripienski in Cadott, Wisconsin. Genevieve married Ronald Parr on April 23, 1949. Together they were campground hosts at Brunett Island State Park for many years. Genevieve enjoyed gardening and did a lot of canning. She spent many hours working in her ceramic shop. Genevieve loved spending time with family and friends.

