Genevieve Delores Rouleau, 89, of Eau Claire and formerly of Augusta, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 24, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Jenny, daughter of Henry and Marion (Davenport) Sellnow was born June 17, 1932, in Watertown, Wisconsin. She was raised in Watertown, and it was there that she was united in marriage of Wilfred “Willie” Rouleau at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Aug. 8, 1953. The couple began their life together in Watertown, where they shared the birth of their son and where Jenny also worked as a seamstress. After a few years they moved to rural Augusta, where they farmed for 33 years and also owned and operated Arrow Cement Construction for 30 years. While in Augusta their daughter was born and in addition to raising her 2 children, Willie and Jenny opened their hearts and home to her 8 nieces and nephews. Jenny enjoyed her extended family, taking care of their needs, cooking delicious meals, as well as tending to her large gardens and canning the produce she raised. Spending time with family was always very special to her.
Willie and Jenny looked forward to their trips though out the U.S. as well as touring Italy, visiting Europe and Mexico. For several years they also wintered in Texas.
After 44 years of marriage, Willie passed away on Nov. 4, 1997. Jenny continued to live in Augusta until June 17, 2005, when she married Gilbert “Gib” Monpas in the Chapel of Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Jenny moved to Gib’s home in rural Chippewa Falls and for the next 8 years the couple shared many happy memories. They also continued wintering in Texas. Gib passed away on June 28, 2013, and after that Jenny moved to her apartment on London Road in Eau Claire. While in Eau Claire she enjoyed the friendships she made at the apartment complex. In addition to socializing with her apartment friends, she personally sewed 825 cancer quilts that she donated to the Cancer Centers at Sacred Heart Hospital and Marshfield Medical Center. Jenny was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Jenny will be dearly missed by her children, Terry (Janice) Rouleau of Augusta, Sherri Rouleau of Fairchild, Rick (Tracia) Rupprecht of Watertown, Roger (Sandy) Rupprecht, Connie (James) Jardine, Keith Rupprecht all of Pontiac, IL, Bonnie Twyman (Gary Goff) of Fort Meyers,Florida, Danny Rupprecht of El Paso, IL, and Vicki (Brett) Gilman of Las Vegas, NV; 4 stepchildren, Mary Martin, John (Kathy) Monpas, Wayne (Paula) Monpas, and Mark (Jeannie) Monpas all of Chippewa Falls; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marion Rembleski and Karie Craker both of Cornell; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Willie and Gib; she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence and Duaine Sellnow, Shirley DeBlare and Sandra Rupprecht.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where a memorial service conducted by Pastor Jonathan Wessel will be held at noon on Saturday.
