Genita M. Cartwright made her transition from this world after a long illness on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the age of 67 years young.
She was born on April 18, 1955, at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Gene and Anita Cartwright. She moved to Eau Claire from Chicago in 1986.
Genita is preceded in death by her mother, Anita (Voegeli) Cartwright.
She is survived by her father, Gene; her brother, Mont, along with his wife, Lisa, and their three children, Arielle, Anson, and Tara; her cousin, Jennie McLeod, and her husband, Dan; her special friend, Rob Kaplar; and many other cousins, friends, including long-time friend Vicki Harrison, and caregivers.
Genita loved to travel and to learn new things. In turn, she taught, advised, and inspired others with what she learned. Genita was a self-made woman who, during her career, owned a realty business, ran Gen's Hallmark Shop, and managed a wholesale bridal business. She held a degree in Horticultural Marketing. She wrote and published two children's books. She enjoyed bringing women together for lively discussion groups. Genita had a special love for cats. They brought her much delight. With her generous heart and infectious laugh, she shared her joyous nature with everyone she met.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI. A luncheon will follow the service. Memorial Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the Celebration of Life Center.