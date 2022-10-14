Cartwright, Genita M.jpg

Genita M. Cartwright made her transition from this world after a long illness on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the age of 67 years young.

She was born on April 18, 1955, at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Gene and Anita Cartwright. She moved to Eau Claire from Chicago in 1986.

To plant a tree in memory of Genita Cartwright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you