Georgan M. Schimmel, 78, of the Chippewa County Town of Lafayette, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.
She was born on February 4, 1942, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of George and Ellen (Clevland) Wathke. She married Robert L. Schimmel on May 13, 1961, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Georgan worked at National Presto Industries in Eau Claire on the 105 shell line casings. After moving to Chippewa Falls in 1979, she worked at McIlquham Apple Orchard in Chippewa Falls. When apple season ended, she worked at Crimper’s Hair Salon and also Grace Lutheran Foundation (both in Chippewa Falls).
Georgan loved to be outdoors watching birds and other wildlife in the yard. She loved family get togethers and holidays. Among her hobbies were camping, fishing, and gardening. She also took great pride in her crocheting and making things for family, such as bed dolls for her daughters and teddy bear blankets for the grandchildren. She enjoyed 59 wonderful years with her husband, best friend, and lifelong partner Bob. Georgan enjoyed his company, compassion, and caring for her all these years.
Georgan is survived by her husband, Robert; three children, Cheri Schimmel of Cudahy, WI, Mark Schimmel of Silver Lake, MN, and Bobby Jo (Thomas) Weisinger of Ladysmith, WI; grandchildren, Christopher and Corey Anderson of Cudahy, WI, Benjamin Anderson-Berrier of West Allis, WI, Lindsey Cardwell, and Jarred (Jenny) Payne, both of Chaska, MN, Coty (Sara) Kimball and Ashley Kimball, both of Chippewa Falls, WI, Austin Kimball of Prentice, WI, Tyler Kimball of Rice Lake, WI, Jacob Kimball of Ladysmith, WI, Jesse (Alexandra) Bichner of Cornell, WI, Krystal Paulson of Chippewa Falls, Robert and Nicholas Paulson of Eau Claire, James, Hannah, Kathryn, and Ellias Payne, all of Chaska, MN. Also by great grandchildren, Kinsley Kimball, Jacob Cardwell, Bailey and Jay Bichner, Mason Kammerdeiner, and Lacey Sandretto; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Dawn Paulson; her grandson, Jeffrey Bichner; and her brother, Charles Wathke.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona, WI, with Pastor Gary Paul officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service at the Celebration of Life Center. Facemasks are required to enter the facility.
Donations to the family are preferred (instead of flowers) and can be made by clicking on Georgan’s obituary at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.