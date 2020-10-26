George R. DeBusman, age 80, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1940 to the late Arthur and Lois (Russell) DeBusman in Eau Claire, WI.
George and Susie were the epitome of the perfect couple, always happily together. You could always spot them in a crowd because dad never left home without his cowboy hat! His joy was spending time with the love of his life and his family. They would often “sandwich” their grandchild in a big hug. He will live on in our hearts and our memories forever.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan; children, Ron (Gloria), Roxanne Sharp (Neil Peleschak), Rhonda (Dan) Henneman, and Roberta (Dave) Jorsch; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren,; brother, Richard (Nancy); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Russell Leuthe; and brother, Dean.
Due to COVID-19, private family services and interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of George to the charity or organization of your choosing.
