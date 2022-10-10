Hansen, George M. III Age 86, of Bayfield, WI and Medina, MN passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022.
George III was born September 25, 1936, to George M. Hansen Jr. and Catherine Jane Hansen in Minneapolis, and was the eldest of 6 children. He grew up in Minneapolis, attended Bryn Mawr grammar school, the Basilica of St. Mary’s School, St. Thomas Military Academy, and graduated from Edina High School, where he was Captain of the Class of 1955 State Champion football team.
George III enrolled at the University of Minnesota in 1956, attending for two years before entering the Army to serve his active-duty service commitment. In the Army he became a tank commander, and was stationed at several bases across the country including Ft. Meade, MD. He returned to college and graduated from Mankato State College in 1961 with a degree in business.
George III followed his father George Jr. into the field of accounting, working for Haskins and Sells as well as the George M. Hansen Company for the first decade of his career. But his passion for entrepreneurship, building and managing businesses, and the great outdoors, led him to pursue other opportunities.
For 20 years George would dedicate himself to the boat business including Port Industries, Inc. and Hansen Yachts, through which he was instrumental in developing Port Superior Marina and the greater sailing community in the Apostle Islands area. These experiences formed his life-long interest in sailing and Bayfield, WI, which he passionately shared together with his wife of 46 years, Betty J. Hansen (Steinhorst).
George was an avid sports enthusiast and outdoorsman. He could often be found afield with one of his prized and award-winning black labs or sailing across the deep blue waters of Lake Superior. George spent many days enjoying time with family, friends, fellow hunters and sailors — the captain to many a different crew. He touched many lives, and his spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.
George III was preceded in death by parents, George M. Jr. and Catherine Jane Hansen; beloved wife, Betty Jean Hansen; sister, Margaret (Peter) Kisch.
Survived by partner, Cathee Denn; son, George (Marit); grandchildren, Magnus George and Talla Jane Hansen; brother, James (Carmen) Hansen; sisters, Mary (Paul) Ness, Monica (Michael) Dilley, Marcy (Randy) Boettcher; and many other relatives and friends. Celebration of life service Thursday, October 27th at 2pm at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Boulevard East, Wayzata, MN. 55391.