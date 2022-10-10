George Hansen III photo.jpg

Hansen, George M. III Age 86, of Bayfield, WI and Medina, MN passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022.

George III was born September 25, 1936, to George M. Hansen Jr. and Catherine Jane Hansen in Minneapolis, and was the eldest of 6 children. He grew up in Minneapolis, attended Bryn Mawr grammar school, the Basilica of St. Mary’s School, St. Thomas Military Academy, and graduated from Edina High School, where he was Captain of the Class of 1955 State Champion football team.

