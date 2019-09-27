George J. Hanson, age 78, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by love.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St. Eau Claire, with Father Frank Corradi officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, with a Prayer Vigil at 6:30 p.m., at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Fulda, MN.