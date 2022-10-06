George Edward Hoepner was born on November 27, 1947 to Harold Edward and Lorraine Victoria Hoepner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After a full life and at the age of 74, he passed peacefully into Heaven on September 24, 2022.
George and his childhood sweetheart, Jeanne Skidmore, were married on June 7, 1969. She was his treasured bride until her passing on June 24, 2015. George was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Terry Hoepner, and his wife Helen, and by his brother, Denny Hoepner, and his wife Sandy, along with his brothers’ numerous children and grandchildren. George is survived by his and Jeanne’s two children and five grandsons: his son Michael Jon, and his wife Jennifer, and their sons Ryan {and his wife Heidi) and Jake; his daughter Kelly Rae Long, and her husband Michael, and their sons Caleb, Mason, and Brady.
Only recently, George was wed to his beloved bride Vie Mixon on July 9, 2022. He is survived by Vie’s son, Rawlin Carter, and his wife Carolyn and their children Sydney and Allen, and by Vie’s son, Daniel Carter.
In George’s childhood, his family resided in Elgin Illinois, then moved to Wisconsin, first to Milwaukee and then to Eau Claire in 1957 for his remaining childhood, where he flourished as a student and an all-around athlete. He especially excelled in baseball during high school and received a baseball scholarship from the University of Minnesota. Shortly after graduating from UM, George began to serve his country through the Army National Guard where he was a trained medic, rising to Sargent First Class (E-7). His professional career centered around marketing, technical writing, sales, and product procurement.
George will be remembered mostly by his unwavering faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his commitment to right-living. George’s life exemplified what it is to be a Godly man in his relationships as son, brother, husband, father, neighbor, coworker, and friend. He served as a Deacon or Elder for over 40 years to the various churches of which he was a member, retiring from Eldership at Lakeside Bible Church due to his recent diagnosis of cancer.
His memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Lakeside Bible Church, 18940 Freeport Dr, Montgomery, TX with Pastor Ken Ramey officiating. The Service will be live streamed for those not able to attend in person, https://www.lakesidebiblechurch.org/livestream.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones.” Psalm 116:15.
George is greatly missed here, but he is celebrating there!
To plant a tree in memory of George Hoepner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.