George Edward Hoepner was born on November 27, 1947 to Harold Edward and Lorraine Victoria Hoepner in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After a full life and at the age of 74, he passed peacefully into Heaven on September 24, 2022.

George and his childhood sweetheart, Jeanne Skidmore, were married on June 7, 1969. She was his treasured bride until her passing on June 24, 2015. George was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Terry Hoepner, and his wife Helen, and by his brother, Denny Hoepner, and his wife Sandy, along with his brothers’ numerous children and grandchildren. George is survived by his and Jeanne’s two children and five grandsons: his son Michael Jon, and his wife Jennifer, and their sons Ryan {and his wife Heidi) and Jake; his daughter Kelly Rae Long, and her husband Michael, and their sons Caleb, Mason, and Brady.

