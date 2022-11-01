George Raymond Klass, 94 of Cornell, Wisconsin passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Cornell Health Services where he has been a resident for the last four years,
George was born on February 26th,1928 to George and Margaret (Misfelt) Klass in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. George grew up on the family farm in the town of Arthur, in rural Cornell. He attended Eleanor Grade School and graduated from Cadott High School in 1956.
George entered the Army Reserves in April of 1956. After that he attended The Milwaukee School of Engineering and then worked for the space program in Florida for several years. He also worked for General Electric in Florida and California.
He was also a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Cornell, Wisconsin for many years.
George is survived by his nephews; Don (Connie) Klass of Eau Claire and Dennis (Cindie) Klass of Cornell. His Nieces; Sandra (Ron) Kadlec of Cornell, Gloria (Joe) Weller of Lake Alfred in Florida, and Kathy (Lyle) Briggs of Cadott. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents George and Margaret Klass, two brothers; Frank Klass and William Klass. Two sisters-in-law; Wilda Klass and Elaine Klass.
A special Thank You to Cornell Health Services and St. Croix Hospice for the outstanding care George received from them! George Loved you all and appreciated everything you did for him.