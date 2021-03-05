George “Puck” Lahner, the last of the Shawtown Lahners, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on November 25, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of late-stage cancer. He was 91.
Puck was born on July 24, 1929, the 6th of 11 children in Eau Claire, WI, graduated from Eau Claire High school, married Kathleen Duffy and had six children. He worked at the paper mill, Presto and Uniroyal, ran a root beer stand and started the first successful food-truck business “Puck’s Chuckwagon” (before food trucks were cool), providing hot coffee, lunches and cold drinks to employees at businesses throughout Eau Claire until he retired. He was also a landlord of multiple rental properties.
While in elementary school, Puck learned to ski-jump on Mt Washington Hill, developed proficiency and accolades for competitions throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan in the 1940’s and 50’s, eventually being inducted into the Flying Eagles Hall of Fame in 2006. Puck and his 5 brothers were fondly referred to as the “Flying Lahner Brothers.” He loved following the Packers, Twins, Brewers, and Badgers and played fast-pitch softball himself for many years for Lahner’s Wheel Inn and Bud and May’s. He was a life-long hunter and fisherman, avid berry and apple picker, inventor of small gadgets and “gizmos,” as he liked to call them, and liked to refer often to the “placebo effect.” He was always a good listener—patient, calm, gentle, and humble. As a product of being born the year of the crash, he lived frugally and simply and passed these values on. He shared all his stories and teachings with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He most recently enjoyed walking in the woods, which he shared with his children and grandchildren until age 90. While on these walking adventures, he’d often collect treasures from nature—interesting rocks, mushrooms, and sticks that he’s known for making into walking canes. He also enjoyed swimming at the “swimming hole” at 29 Pines Hotel and dining at the Community Table in his latter years. Puck lived by his words “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” His life bestowed on us the appreciation for nature, good food, hot coffee, a peaceful walk outdoors, the magic of sunsets, and an afternoon cocktail.
He is survived by his 6 children—Greg Lahner, Stephanie Lahner, Lisa (Dan) Williams, Amy Watkins, Jenifer Lahner, Julie (Rick) Huset, 9 grandchildren—Joshua, Olivia, Madeline, Donovon, Sterling, Sierra, Sophia, Jenna, and Liam and 3 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth (Seniff) Lahner, his 10 siblings: Gloria Coleman-Larrabee, Elaine Leirmo, Donald (Sonny), Jerome (Rib), Darold, Alice Sippel-Smith, Eileen Thompsin-Hoyord, Theodore (Ted), Kenneth (Juice), and Teresa Fialkowski.
The family tentatively plans a Memorial Picnic gathering for friends and family over Labor Day weekend at a local park. Details to be posted at a later date.