George Lewis
George Lewis, age 86 of Eau Claire, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Eau Claire. He was born on September 27, 1936 in Waukon, Iowa to William and Vivilore Lewis.
After high school, George joined the United States Army and was later honorably discharged. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years and built many homes all over the area. George was an intelligent and giving man and was always willing to help out anyone with projects. Every evening, you could find him at home working on jigsaw puzzles.
George enjoyed fishing, especially for small mouth bass, camping, bowling, his vegetable garden, growing mushrooms, playing Skipbo, shaking dice, and the Brewers.
George also enjoyed hanging out with all his friends at the Do Dodge Inn, Rolly’s, VFW and Ole’s, just to name a few. His friends at the Do Dodge declared him the Sheriff of Shawtown and they were his deputies. A group of friends recently took him on a bus trip to his first ever Brewer game.
George is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Barbara; children: Sharon (Lloyd) Lium, Vicki (David) Engstrom, Terry (Tina) Mueller, Kathi (Doug) McMaster and Randy Lewis; grandchildren: Kayleen, Alissa, Michael (Angie), Kevin, Angela (Jesse), Walter, Peter, Nathan, Sean, Paula and Perisa; great-grandchildren: Emma, Dane, Abbi, Sawyer, Gia, Eloise and Brady; brother Kenneth (Connie) Lewis; other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and siblings: Dick, Marlene and Kathryn.
A memorial service will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A celebration of life will be held at the Do Dodge Inn, 1339 Menomonie St., Eau Claire from 1:00 p.m. until ...
And with his infamous George-hand-gesture he would want you to know, “Not to worry.”
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
