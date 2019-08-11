George "The Legend" Long was born February 11, 1941 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He passed away December 25, 2018. George graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1959. He and Cathy Vitort were wed in 1967. George briefly attended UW-Madison but ultimately graduated Magna Cum Laude in Business from Marquette U, Milwaukee, WI.
He served in the US Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967 when he received his Honorable Discharge. He was admitted to the International Business Honor Society, Beta Gamma Sigma, in 1972. While attending night school at Marquette he worked days as a Special Agent for the IRS.
Following graduation he and Cathy moved to DeForest, WI. He worked and lectured as a CPA for 35 years in Madison and Middleton while Cathy worked for the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Among other endeavors George obtained a private pilot's license and flew to many out-of-state locations in his Mooney. He loved golf, as did his parents, and played on the Memorial HS State Championship golf squad in 1959. Years later he logged his 5th hole-in-one in Madison, the re-creation of which aired on a local Madison TV station. That is when he started referring to himself (to his friends and family anyway) as "The Legend."
George and Cathy had soft spots in their hearts for homeless cats and adopted many. They were hugely loyal lifelong Badger and Marquette U fans and generously donated to many charities and foundations. They happily retired to Hilton Head Plantation, South Carolina in 2008.
George left behind his loving wife, Cathy Vitort Long, who now resides near her family in her birthplace, Stanley, Wisconsin; sister Cindy Long Kelly, Ormond Beach, FL; and brother Jim Long, Portland, OR. They had no children.
He was preceded in death by father Norman G. Long, mother Kathrine Overgard Long and sister Kristine Long Schwartz.
He was a loving, caring husband, brother, son, and friend and will be missed by many.